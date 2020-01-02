Congressman John Rose is planning impactful legislation for the 6th District, especially for Tennessee farmers and veterans, in 2020. And beyond that as well.
In a 30-minute telephone interview the day after the House of Representatives recessed for the holidays until Jan. 7, Rose discussed his support of the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement and his co-sponsoring of bills to expand veterans suicide prevention programs.
The first-time Congressman also confirmed that he will be running for re-election in 2020 for another two-year term.
“I don’t know if this is an announcement per se but I will say that I plan to run for re-election in 2020,” he said. “I don't know when we will file our papers, but I do plan to run next year.”
When asked to self-grade his first year in the House of Representatives, Rose switched to a pass/fail system.
“It is always tough when you have to give yourself a grade,” he said. “How about if I say I will give myself a ‘P’ for pass and I will let the voters of the 6th District decide what the grade will be. But I think we have had a very good year.
“We focused early on getting together people who have an appreciation for the issues unique to Tennessee so I think that is what I would consider our most important accomplishment.”
Rose said that he has made 263 visits to the district this year, including 45 to Wilson County.
He considers the trade agreement a highlight of his first term.
“I think the singular most important accomplishment for the House this year is passing the USMCA and sending it on to the Senate,” Rose said. “The impact here in the 6th District will be thousands of jobs and better income for Tennesseans. It will have an impact certainly on the farmers in the district but also on the manufacturing base in Tennessee that depends on exports to Canada and Mexico.”
The Senate must ratify the agreement that President Donald Trump signed with Canada and Mexico on Nov. 30, 2018.
In an emailed statement to news media, Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken had this comment about the trade agreement: “We are thankful for the bipartisan passage of the (USMCA) in the House of Representatives. Trade with Mexico and Canada is already responsible for 300,000-plus jobs and $15 billion worth of exports in Tennessee, and we look forward to how this agreement will continue expanding those markets.”
Rose co-sponsored a bill supporting mental health services for veterans as well. The legislation authorizes a three-year Veterans Administration program to provide more grants to local organizations that work directly with veterans.
Another bill co-sponsored by Rose (The Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers for Veterans Therapy Act) would make it easier for veterans to obtain dogs for service and therapy. Neither bill has come up for a vote by the House.
“Veterans suicide is a big problem in this country and something we need to take very seriously,” Rose said. “This country has become involved in too many protracted wars around the world and we have to be more careful about that because (veterans suicide) is one of the unavoidable eventual consequences.”
Two days before the media call, Rose joined 194 other House Republicans in voting “No” on the articles of impeachment. The Vanderbilt Law School graduate explained his vote as a legal analysis.
“In the first 230 years of our country this is only the third impeachment and the first two involved actual crimes that were demonstrated,” Rose said. “In this case, the first article of impeachment, the abuse of power, all the proof in hand is simply that the Democrats disagree with the president’s policy and the implementation of that policy regarding our assistance to Ukraine. They failed to demonstrate that any laws were broken.
“In the second article, obstruction of Congress, is equally difficult to show that the president really did anything wrong. House leadership chose not to go through the courts. So, we don’t know if the courts would have upheld those subpoenas. Both articles just don't rise to the level for impeachment in my view and the view of many.”
Rose expressed concern that people in his district are frustrated with a daily dose of impeachment discussions and procedures.
“We hear that constantly from constituents and I think it is inescapably true that the 116th Congress in its first year has been very unproductive,” he said. “The fascination and preoccupation that the Democrats have shown to try to impeach this president has deterred us from our ability to get things done.”
Rose divided his 2020 legislative plan into two parts.
“I would put the issues (for 2020) into two buckets,” he said. “In the first bucket there are issues that affect the people of the 6th District that are national in scope, issues like trade and health care and the budget deficit.
“In the second bucket are the issues that just pertain to Tennessee. Some of those are very county-specific, like working with businesses and issues that are specific to them. For example, we have heard from pharmacists across the district and we will be working with them about the issues they encounter with the middlemen in the prescription business.”