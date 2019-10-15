The Gruffalo, If You Give a Mouse a Brownie and Hedgehogs are funny terms to the average adult.
But to first graders at West Elementary School, they are sought-after book titles which bring smiles and sharpen developing reading skills.
A couple weeks ago it was like an early Christmas early for all of the first graders at the school as each one chose one of those books to own forever.
And, the “book fairy” will come to the school each month to give the 144 youngsters a book of their choice.
The Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club and West Elementary became partners for the program idea of first grade teacher Audrey Hamblen. West Principal Chris Plummer said she’s a game changer already at the school.
“She’s new to us and comes from Trousdale County and is a member of our first-grade team here,” Plummer said. “We are lucky to have her. The moment she came in the door we knew she would be a change agent.”
Hamblen said as a child she had books at home.
“I grew up lucky,” said Hamblen, who went through college in just two years. “I had a white book shelve and it grew every year. When I worked in Trousdale, none, absolutely none, of my students had a book at home.”
She knew that could be the case at West as well.
“What is the point of teaching my precious students to read if they have no books to read at home,” she said. “My job is an advocate for these children, and I am determined they read at home. That’s my first concern.”
So, she got to work on how to ensure the first graders got a new book each month this school year.
“Scholastic has a $1 book deal every month,” she said. “These are quality books. As teachers in Wilson County we have a budget to purchase books.”
These books can be between $7 and $20.
“These Scholastic books are so quality and just one dollar,” she said.
She prepared her speech and took it to the Rotary to see if it would purchase 144 books each month for West’s first graders.
“Our local Rotary Club has always supported our school,” Plummer said. “This whole venture is the brainchild of Ms. Hamblen. She got the idea, and I supported it. The next thing I knew she had a speech written to pitch the idea to the Breakfast Rotary, a list of books and more. Thankfully, the Breakfast Rotary accepted the challenge.”
Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Treasurer Bob Disalvo said he heard Hamblen’s speech at the club meeting and it was a no-brainer to participate.
“This all came about quickly and it’s a great effort,” he said. “Our group is all about literacy.”
The Rotarians budgeted about $1,500 for books this year at West. They hope to get more grants to expand this program to other schools in the community.
“We hope to expand, and maybe get some district monies to this program,” Disalvo said. “It was awesome to see the children’s excitement.”
“My son was one of the first graders to choose a book out of three in September and he was thrilled,” Plummer said. “The Rotary Club came to our school on that special day and helped disperse the books. They spent time with the children. Whatever situation these students have, to bring home a book each month is spectacular. I am so thankful for this collaboration.”
Recently parents received information about October’s three selections of books.
“The day after we gave away the books, I was thrilled to see the students pass by on their way to class early in the morning clutching their new book,” she said. “That proved to me they cherished the gift and read it the night before and brought to school to read.”