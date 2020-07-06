Members of Wilson County’s four Rotary clubs have donated funds to help victims from the March tornado.
According to Rotary Club of Lebanon Foundation spokesperson Rusty Richardson within days of the tornado the Lebanon Noon, Lebanon Breakfast, Mt. Juliet Noon and Mt. Juliet Breakfast clubs began recovery fundraising. He said Rotary District Governor Gregory Maciolek reached out to other Rotarians in the region for financial assistance.
Last week, leaders of all four clubs met to help distribute $13,500 in tornado relief funds.
“We still found leaders from both the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet police departments and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were still getting notice of needs from victims,” Mt. Juliet Breakfast Club member Bob DiSalvo said.
The contribution came from Rotary clubs, Interact clubs and individual Rotarians from Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama, officials said.
Rotarians used those funds to purchase 135 gift cards for $100 each and last week split them up between local law enforcement agencies to distribute.