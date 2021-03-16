Royal Canin will expand its Wilson County pet food and health science operations, adding more than 90 jobs and investing more than $200 million, company and state officials announced in a joint news release Tuesday afternoon.
The facility expansion began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.
Royal Canin’s investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and Eukanuba health and nutrition product lines, according to a news release. With the investment, Royal Canin will add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity.
Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars, Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog food.
“Our commitment at Royal Canin is to transform the health of cats and dogs through individualized nutrition, in partnership with pet professionals. We have experienced tremendous growth, and the expansion at our Tennessee site confirms our commitment to meet the needs of the growing number of pets we serve,” said Cecile Coutens, regional president of Royal Canin.