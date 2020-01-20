Cumberland University has announced that Frank Rudy has been elected to the Board of Trust.
Rudy is a native of Nashville and previously worked in the family business, Rudy’s Farm Sausage Company.
He is a graduate of Austin Peay State University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in political science. Rudy earned his doctor of jurisprudence degree from the Nashville School of Law.
Rudy is a partner of the Nashville law firm of Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC., where his law practice is focused on corporate and commercial law.
“It is a substantial honor for me to be added as a Trustee of a vibrant and flourishing university with such a rich and longstanding tradition of academic excellence,” Rudy said in a news release from the school.
Academic honor for McKee
Cumberland University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Bill McKee has been elected to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board of Trustees, the school announced.
He has served in various roles throughout his 37 years at the university, including Executive Vice President and Dean.