Minna Singer got her “Welcome to Lebanon” moment early last Saturday morning at the finish line of the 19th annual Sherry’s Run.

Singer, who moved to Lebanon in July after living about 10 years in Nashville, was the first female finisher in the 5K race with a time of 20:41. Nathan Mangrum, a member of the Freed-Hardeman University track team, had the fastest male time, leading the field at 16:24. He also finished first in 2021.