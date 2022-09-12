Former Lebanon resident Mike Hoppel participated in Sherry’s Run last Saturday in Lebanon. His daughter said that it was the 100th race he has completed since he was diagnosed with cancer in nearly one year ago.
The field of more than 2,000 participants starts the 19th Annual Sherry’s Run on W. Main Street in Lebanon last Saturday.
XAVIER SMITH
Runners cross the finish line at the 19th annual Sherry’s Run last Saturday in Lebanon.
The 19th Annual Sherry’s Run had some youth participants cross the finish line last Saturday in Lebanon.
The participants in the 19th Annual Sherry’s Run had lots of support and cheering from the side of the course.
Lebanon native Alex Hutto was one of the honorees for the 19th Annual Sherry’s Run.
Runners go through a Lebanon neighborhood during the 19th Annual Sherry’s run last Saturday.
Minna Singer got her “Welcome to Lebanon” moment early last Saturday morning at the finish line of the 19th annual Sherry’s Run.
Singer, who moved to Lebanon in July after living about 10 years in Nashville, was the first female finisher in the 5K race with a time of 20:41. Nathan Mangrum, a member of the Freed-Hardeman University track team, had the fastest male time, leading the field at 16:24. He also finished first in 2021.
More than 2,500 participants and 127 teams from businesses, churches and friends groups were registered for the event which raises money for Sherry’s Hope. The organization assists cancer patients in Wilson County with medical expenses, groceries, housing payments, transportation, prescription medications.
Team Joe, a group based at Maple Hill Church of Christ, was recognized by the organization with most participants (122) and money raised by a group ($30,394). The group had many members of longtime educator Joe Widick’s family who were joined by members of the church.
The temperature at the start of the race was 71 degrees. A few raindrops hit the field, with many wearing purple race T-shirts as they started down W. Main Street.
Singer, a Lipscomb University graduate, said she is a “big runner” who covers between six and seven miles each week during three or four days of running.
“I just signed up for this event a few days ago,” Singer, the mother of two young sons, said a few minutes after crossing the finish line. “I was driving around town and saw the signs and the green bows so I signed up.
“My mom has cancer so I ran this race for her. I plan to do the race every year.”
Mangrum, who has won the race in the only two years he has participated, said he had the weather in mind for the race.
“I was ready for the rain,” he said. “I wanted it to be cool weather and then go fast from the start.”