Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain. High 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.