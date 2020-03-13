Rutherford County residents found a number of ways to support their Middle Tennessee neighbors after deadly tornadoes hit Wilson County on March 3.
Rutherford County Fire & Rescue said it responded to Mt. Juliet and helped recover the first three bodies that were found.
The Town of Smyrna said it sent two brush trucks, chainsaws and four personnel from Public Works to Mt. Juliet. The City of La Vergne said it sent 20 employees from Public Works to Mt. Juliet.
Wilson County Fire & Rescue requested help from Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department about three hours after the tornado hit, the City of Murfreesboro said. Eight firefighters were then sent to Wilson County.
“It’s about neighbors helping neighbors,” MFRD Chief Mark Foulks said. “We didn’t hesitate to respond when called upon. No fire service is fully equipped to deal with natural disasters or major emergencies.”