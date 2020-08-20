Wilson County and its municipalities saw an uptick in sales tax revenue for May sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic as cities began to reopen following several weeks of closure.
Wilson County collected $6.3 million for May sales, a jump from about $4.8 million for the same month last year. The May 2020 collections also represented a 48 percent increase from April collections.
The May sales were the highest in the county since January 2016, with the only other month topping $6 million in collections occurring December 2019.
There is a usually a two-month gap between money spent in a county and the payment of sales tax revenue. For example, money was spent in Wilson County in May. The businesses reported it to the state in June, then the state paid the county and the county paid the cities. Lebanon received its sales tax revenue on July 27.
Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said the city’s just more than $1.3 million sales tax revenue for May sales was an increase of $435,798 — 48 percent — from last year. The city reported just more than $2.7 million in collections, which was split with Wilson County Schools, in accordance to state law.
“The revenues for March and April were down $800,000 collectively. The expectation was that May would be higher, but the actual amount was much higher than anticipated,” Hire said. “The city tends to see revenues in this range only around Christmas time, so for us, it was Christmas in July.”
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said the city collected just more than $1.3 million for May sales, and noted it was the first month that included a half-cent sales tax increase passed in March. The May revenue was about $300,000 more than the April revenue, which just topped $1 million.
Lawson said the city budgeted $11.9 million for sales tax revenue for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“That means we would like to average about $1 million per month to reach our budget,” Lawson said. “With what we have received so far for fiscal year 2019-2020, we have averaged more than $1 million per month.”
Lawson said any revenue over budget would be used to balance the budget for the general fund.
Hire said the city would monitor the sales tax revenue for the next few months to determine if the increase will be sustained or drop back down because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“If the increase is sustained, it may be used to provide an increase for employees who didn’t receive a (cost-of-living allowance) this year and for capital projects such as the I-40 bridge widening or greenway projects,” Hire said. “Those decisions will have to wait until the sales tax trend and the effect of the pandemic on revenues can be better determined.”
Hire said the timing of the county’s reopening and Nashville’s reluctance to reopen could have been a contributing factor to Mt. Juliet’s collections.
“Many who had been quarantined were now able to shop and utilize services they have been without for months. With the city opening up ahead of Nashville, shoppers outside the city likely took advantage of the proximity of the Providence shops to the interstate and convenience to Nashville,” she said. “Shoppers could easily visit Mt. Juliet to shop.”