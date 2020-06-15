Sales tax collections in March for Lebanon and Mt. Juliet did not seem to be adversely affected by COVID-19 for the first month of the pandemic.
Lebanon received a payment in May for $1,094,307, which represents sales tax collections from March.
“This is higher than the payment we received in April, which would represent sales in February,” Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said.
Mt. Juliet’s May sales tax collections for March totaled more than $890,000, down 2.19 percent from May 2019, according to Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire.
“The city was still up 6 percent overall for the year,” Hire said. “I expect June’s report to be down a little more due to the April shutdown, although there will be some offsets with increased sales from essential businesses and increased online sales.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto recently highlighted the county’s latest sales tax revenue of about $4.4 million, which is an increase from $4.1 million for the same time last year.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard said he estimated a flat revenue for sales tax revenue due to uncertainty about businesses.
“There are a number of things playing into this. I don’t want everybody to think everything is great, and I don’t want anybody to think everything is terrible,” Maynard said.
Maynard said the possibility that Wilson County and Middle Tennessee will not be hit as hard from the economic downturn as other people could lessen the impact of the pandemic and tornado. However, he noted the amount of people receiving more money on unemployment benefits than working and the first round of stimulus money from the federal government as reasons to pause and analyze carefully.
“There’s still a lot of money circulating, but what happens when those programs end? Those programs will not go on forever,” he said. “Just because things look bright today, don’t mean they’ll look equally as bright tomorrow.”