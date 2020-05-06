Gov. Bill Lee allowed close contact services to resume Wednesday, which will mark the reopening of beauty and barbershops throughout Wilson County.
Lee’s order includes barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services and “substantially similar businesses that require prolonged close contact with customers,” according to the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.
Lee initially planned to allow the businesses to reopen at the end of the month, but he was met with resistance from citizens, as well as lawmakers about the distanced reopening.
The businesses, similar to retail businesses that opened last week, face a 50 percent reduction in capacity, appointment-only services and further guidelines to maximize social distancing within shops.
Katie Wakefield, hair stylist at Beauty Boutique and Skincare Spa in Lebanon, said she believes the reopening of close contact services will continue to bring normalcy back to society.
“There will obviously be some changes to the salon atmosphere during the next few months due to the extra guidelines given to us by the state, but I feel confident enough that people are willing to get back to their normal routines and will return back to the salons,” Wakefield said. “I’ve only heard a small handful of people say the guidelines were an ‘invasion’ of their privacy but we never want anyone to feel uncomfortable.”
Main Street Mercantile and Creamery co-owner Jake Sloan said the business saw its biggest weekend since reopening April 27, as other retail businesses located on the Lebanon Square reopened their doors.
“It was definitely a good weekend. There were people out walking and stopping by. It was nice to see again,” Sloan said.
Lebanon Outlet Marketplace reopened to the public May 1 with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Sunday, when doors will close at 5 p.m.
All employees, vendors and contractors will be required to screen their body temperature prior to working, according to Adelaide Godwin, UpSpring PR communications director, on behalf of Namdar Realty Group.
The employees will also be required to follow CDC guidelines on sanitation and social distancing.
The mall’s children play area will remain closed, while mall walking is prohibited until further notice.
Several Providence Marketplace retail businesses also reopened, including Ramona and Co., while some major retailers, including JC Penny, TJ Maxx and Ross continue to remain closed.
Other business, such as Belk and Best Buy, are open for curbside pickups.
Fitness and exercise facilities and similar establishments were also allowed to reopen last Friday with certain guidelines, including the closure of close contact areas, such as courts, swimming pools, locker rooms, saunas and more.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the Jimmy Floyd Center would remain closed at least until the end of May as the center features basketball courts, swimming pools and racquetball courts.