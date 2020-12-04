The sound of kettle bells ringing has started throughout the community, symbolizing the start of the most important time of the year for the Salvation Army of Wilson County.
Salvation Army of Wilson County Director Tom Freeman said this year’s bell-ringing season is crucial for the organization because of the increased number of calls.
“Obviously, our community took a huge hit with the tornado and storms in March. Salvation Army was one of several groups working in disaster response and recovery. Much of that pivoted almost a month later toward COVID-19 relief,” Freeman said. “We’ve had a huge uptick in requests for assistance.”
Freeman said federal and state governments provided additional resources this year.
“However, that money was only scheduled to be used for a small-window period. That money is not available anymore and the calls continue to come in,” he said.
The Salvation Army’s kettle bell ringing season has about 20 days remaining. People can make donations to the organization wherever they see a donation stand, usually accompanied with a volunteer ringing a kettle bell and some form of donation box.
Freeman said he was unsure if this season’s bell ringing would happen due to the pandemic, but said it’s crucial for the organization.
“What people give through this season not only helps us give the Christmas support we are able to give over the holidays, but helps us continue to provide social services and care for people at risk that call us throughout the year. It makes up a big portion of our budget,” Freeman said.
Freeman said in order to make it happen, the group continues to seek volunteers, as well as donations.
Any person looking to volunteer as an individual, with family or among clubs, groups and similar parties, should contact Freeman at (615) 784-9555.
“Everything we raise in Wilson County stays in Wilson County to help our neighbor,” Freeman said.