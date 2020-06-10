Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana is not unfamiliar with breaking barriers and her latest appointment gives her the opportunity to expand the role and influence of public works in the state.
Santana was recently selected as the first female director of the Middle Tennessee division of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).
“It is an honor to be the first female to serve (the Middle Tennessee chapter) and I wear this badge with great pride, and I’m humbled. The idea that I will inspire others by showing them they can do this is exciting and overwhelming,” Santana said. “I really love being a part of the TCAPWA because of the opportunity that is provided to network with other professional engineers who work in Public Services. The value that comes from being able to discuss growth, challenges as well as wins, provides unparalleled collaboration. This collaboration through a diverse group of people, who share common goals, brings about positive direction and affirmation to our City of Lebanon, engineering department.”
The Tennessee chapter, established in 1954, has more than 450 members statewide with four branches. It provides members with educational opportunities, knowledge exchange opportunities and promotion of individual or organizational accomplishments.
“I enjoy networking with other public works professionals at the APWA meetings and conferences I attend,” she said. “Hearing how other cities are dealing with similar challenges that we are experiencing is very helpful when planning how to move our department forward.”
Santana joined the Lebanon Engineering Department in 1996 and became the engineering director in 2018. She’s served in several roles within the department after her initial role of engineer in training.
She graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in civil engineering. She was the first person in her large extended family to attend college.
Santana said in a city press release that her decision to major in engineering “stemmed from my love of all things math and science related, plus a firm push from my dad who is a contractor.”
She said her initial goal is to bring more awareness to the organization, with a long-term goal of creating more diversity within the organization and often male-dominated engineering field.
“My early goal is to reach out to those municipalities that are not active in APWA, making sure they understand the benefits of what we do, who we are and understand how we can help each other,” Santana said. “I’d like to see an increase in mentoring and education to go directly toward young women. Students in STEM classes need to be exposed to all of the career options available to them, and this includes female students.”
Metro Nashville Public Works technical specialist Rocky Robinson said he is impressed with Santana’s qualifications.
“She is more than qualified for the Middle Branch position. I think she’ll be great for our organizational recruiting on many levels, including to engineers who may be considering joining the group,” said Robinson, an active APWA member.
Santana has been married to her husband, Rocky, for 27 years. The couple has three children, one grandchild and their dog, Rex.