The Tennessee Legislature passed a measure last Friday that will allow local school board races to become partisan.
School board races and some municipal elections have not included a party affiliation. The new legislation will allow county parties to declare whether a race will become partisan.
If a party decides that, it could hold a primary election or a caucus to determine candidates. If a party decides to create a partisan race, the affiliations for that party will appear on the ballot. Any party also can decline to include the party – either Republican, Democrat or Independent.
Gov Bill Lee will have 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.
State Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, said 77 of Tennessee’s 95 counties conduct primary elections and 18 determine candidates by caucus.
State Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, said that a “great awakening” occurred when parents were home with children and heard what they were learning in class, including topics such as critical race theory.
“How in the world is this being taught to our children?” Cepicky said. “You have no idea what values or beliefs those people have. … We are just adding another layer of transparency.”
Others believed, with continuing disagreements at school board meetings over mask mandates and curriculum, making school board races partisan will cause fewer candidates to run.
“The state establishes the curriculum in the classroom,” State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, said. “Not school boards. ... We are going to have a chilling effect on those willing to enter public service.”
State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, said she was against the bill because it would make it more difficult to run for school board. In the last race in her county, she said it cost about $40,000 to run and adding a primary would add to that cost.
“I don’t have a comment. I don’t think that deserves a comment. What does political affiliation have to do with being a school board member?” Wilson County Schools Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said.