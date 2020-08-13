Both Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District have coordinated plans to feed students five days a week with both virtual and hybrid-learning scenarios in place.
For students who are attending school in-person, breakfast and lunch will be provided as usual. For virtual learning students, the parent or student can order a hot meal for lunch by logging onto www.wcschools.com by 9 a.m.
All ordered meals must be picked up between 11 and 11:30 a.m. at the school at which the student is registered. Payments must be done online and will not be accepted at the drive-through.
“Given our current situation, we’ve had to think differently about how we do things in all areas, and that includes food service,” WCS Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “I’m so proud of the effort they have put together in creating a masterful plan for students to get meals on days they are not in school.
“These will be hot lunches and not grab-and-go type meals, so parents and students need to keep that in mind. We are going to make sure, that even in hard times, we continue to provide for our students, and that includes meals.”
LSSD
LSSD Director Scott Benson said that the district plans to feed students who are learning in both learning models.
For traditional students, a free breakfast and a free, reduced or paid lunch will be provided as normal. The cost of the meal, if any, depends on the student’s ability to pay.
In a blended/hybrid situation, students in the building will be served breakfast and lunch for free, reduced or paid meals as normal. Students in the building will also receive a breakfast and lunch to take home for the following day when they are not present at school.
For LSSD Virtual Academy students, families will be able to drive through and pick up five (free) breakfasts and free, reduced or paid lunches for the week on Mondays.
If there is distance learning, Benson said, “we would set up pick up stations very similar to our summer food program.”