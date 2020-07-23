Officials with both Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District said all of their students will be provided with a computer to help them learn during the 2020-21 school year.
WCS students will each receive a Dell Chromebook, WCS spokesman Bart Barker said in an email.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, And Economic Security Act” (CARES Act) is federal legislation to provide $2 trillion in emergency relief in response to COVID-19 and includes $30.75 billion nationally for Education Stabilization Funding.
“Tennessee school districts were eligible to receive one-time relief funding based on their Title I formula percentages. Each state was required to submit a plan that the U.S. Department of Education had to approve in order to receive funding,” the Tennessee DOE continued.
WCS received $1.3 million from the CARES Act and used some of the funds to pay for the Chromebooks. The system purchased 2,147 Chromebooks for this year, but Barker said that “the system does not have resources for future students beyond this year.”
Still, he said, “we will make sure that our students have resources to get their education no matter what format we will operate under.”
WCS Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said at the July 16 school board meeting that the district has approximately 18,000 computers on hand.
Plans for picking up devices for virtual students will be announced prior to the start of the school year.
In addition to the Chromebooks, WCS has anticipated the number of students without broadband and is placing “hotspots,” which is a physical location where people may obtain internet access, at each WCS school. They will be in place by the start of school on Aug. 3.
“Approximately 30 percent of respondents from recent survey indicated that they did not have access to the internet or a reliable connection,” Barker said. “Parents need to provide access to the internet for their kids or take them to one of our schools to access the internet.”
This summer, the TDOE also offered teachers education on how to teach virtually. The TDOE partnered with Trevecca University to provide the free training. It will be available through Aug. 1, according to a release from the TDOE.
“(The training) will help teachers develop skills for digital learning, including how to design classes for remote instruction, use technology to enhance learning outcomes for all students, and more,” the release from the TDOE said.
“This training will specifically equip teachers with digital skills to serve student needs and prepare for the next school year, which will be particularly important (with) digital instruction (continuing) to be necessary,” the release said.
Many students’ schedules and days will look different, especially at the middle school and high school levels and therefore their school supply needs will differ, Barker said. For elementary schools, if those parents choose virtual for their child, that school or particular teacher will let them know what supplies are needed at home.
“As we ease into an unprecedented school year, students and families will know what to expect, and what's expected of them,” he said. “In a year that includes so much change and adaptation, that will affect every part of our upcoming school year: how we teach, how we learn, how we ride a bus, how we eat, how we enter the building — everything. In saying that, communication will be constant from the school and district level on any changes or modifications that may occur throughout the school year.”
LSSD
The Lebanon Special School District will provide devices to each of the kindergarten through eighth grade students this year.
“We are receiving $543,000 in CARES Act money,” LSSD Director Scott Benson said. “Our students already had devices as we have been a one-to-one district since 2014; however, we were able to upgrade and replenish devices in the areas of need. The CARES Act definitely helped.”
Approximately 4,035 students attend LSSD schools, he said.
FCS
Friendship Christian School is already a one-to-one school with all of the students using iPads for their schoolwork, according to spokesman Aaron Sain.
“We are planning an Aug. 3 opening back on campus, but the devices are and have been in place should the need arise to return to at-home distance learning,” he said.