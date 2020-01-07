Her work is social and her new niche at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center is close to her heart.
Mt. Juliet resident Valissa Saindon is no stranger to social work and serving the military. She’s a 1988 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in social work. She recently retired from the Air Force after 30 years and now has her sights set on improving the senior center that is looking at a massive campaign to raise funds toward a new home.
Saindon knows the ropes of teamwork. She served in Iraq as an EMT on a five-person crew.
“On my civilian side, I’ve worked in rehab facilities and life care and assisted living,” she said just days after taking on the role as director of the senior center. “I’m learning the ropes, the people, the everything about this wonderful center.”
What’s also new at the center is a fulltime activities director in Mona Tissue. Sharon Howard, who was acting interim director, remains as finance director. There is also a fundraising consultant, Allison Plattsmier.
Senior Center Board Chair Debbie Moss said Plattsmier will be writing grants proposals and getting bids for a new building.
Howard said the city has leased land on Clemmons Road to the center for $1 a year for many years. There’s approximately $250,000 in the campaign fund, a starter toward the perhaps $6-plus million price tag for the new senior center.
Moss said there are plans for a two-story building there after the money is raised.
“The top floor will be for a venue for events and a revenue source,” she said. “The bottom floor will be for our members.
“Valissa is a perfect fit. She’s very special. Her background is amazing and she will do very well at the job.”