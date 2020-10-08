Following Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that allows the reopening of senior citizen’s centers last week, officials with the centers in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet have announced their reopening plans.
The Lebanon center will stay closed and staff there will re-evaluate its plan at the end of this month. The Mt. Juliet center is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 19 with limited capacity.
Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Director Patti White said she and center officials considered reopening, but several factors weighed heavily in favor of delaying the move.
On Sept. 30 Lebanon City Hall temporarily closed because of positive COVID-19 cases. Eight administrative employees tested positive after Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash’s positive COVID-19 test the previous week.
As of last Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,675 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Wilson County, with 49 deaths, 3,350 recovered/inactive cases and 276 active cases.
“We are not going to open at this time,” White said. “There are still a lot of positive cases in the area.”
She said their center has been closed since March. She said she knows several senior citizens who contracted the virus and one who died.
“Mayor Ash and I discussed it,” White said. “We decided it’s not a good idea to open. We have activities like two or four people playing pool, or cards, and things like this don’t go well with social distancing. We just don’t feel like reopening would work here.”
Last Wednesday staff members delivered meals to 68 members at home and 53 members utilized the Center’s drive-through meal service. Recently on “Fried Chicken Day” 136 members drove through to get a meal. The Center provides meals Monday-Friday.
“We are still connecting with them (members),” White said.
She said if the Center reopened and then had a virus outbreak, the meal services would have to be temporarily discontinued.
“We are still doing a good service to our seniors and they are not doing without,” White said.
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Executive Director Valissa Saindon said the facility is scheduled to reopen in about two weeks with limited capacity and social distancing.
The Center’s reopening hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m., five days a week. The pre-virus hours were 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Center has been closed since March 13.
“We will be adding activities slowly with social distancing,” Saindon said.
For example, chair yoga, tai chi yoga and Bingo classes will be about 50 percent capacity. The exercise classes may have about 13 participants, depending on safe distancing.
Anyone entering the Center will have their temperature checked, asked screening questions and required to wear a mask.
No lunches will be served inside the Center; however, Meals on Wheels will be available.
“We will have enhanced cleaning,” Saindon said. “And, we are lucky to have a cleaning service over the weekend, on top of our daily sanitations. We are super excited to have some type of routine here, a new normal.”
The Center has planned its Annual Spaghetti Lunch and Dinner fundraiser on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. There will be no in-house dining for the fundraiser. Pickup service will be available both days from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Delivery service is also available both days from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for a generous portion of spaghetti with made from scratch meat sauce, salad, breadstick and dessert.