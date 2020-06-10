Wilson County’s senior citizen population will have to wait until July for activity centers in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet to reopen.
Gov. Bill Lee’s most recent executive order set the end of June for senior centers to reopen. A previous order had set June 1 as the target date.
Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Director Patti White said her center is scheduled to reopen July 1. Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Director Valissa Saindon said her center is scheduled to reopen July 6.
Lebanon Senior Citizen’s Center
“We are brainstorming,” said White. “We know we have an at-risk population. We know they are used to coming and going at their leisure. But we are looking forward to July 1.”
This center has about 1,800 members.
“But, prior to all this, we had about 260 members who came daily,” said White. “Of course, we will have to have limited numbers of people at a time. Now we are talking about taking reservations the day before.”
Staff members will take temperatures and ask virus-related questions before each member enters the building.
White said lunch will continue to be served with individual condiment packages and individual salt and pepper shakers on the tables.
“Some of our members are eating microwaved food,” she said. “If that.
The staff is discussing about the best ways to use pool tables, bingo games and regular activities with virus health guidelines.
There are about 200 volunteers at the center when needed. White said that no staff positions had been cut.
Part of the stay-at-home order that affects seniors is the isolation aspect, White said.
“The isolation is so bad for these people,” she said. “I talked to a member who said her husband had passed and her kids live in Texas. She has put her home up for sale.”
White has a list of members’ birthdays and calls each one to say “happy birthday”.
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center
Saindon said the Mt. Juliet center will have different hours (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday), smaller groups and staff will take temperatures and screen members before they enter the building. There are 471 members.
Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels previously provided lunch to members in the building, Saindon said.
“They have told us that has been put off at least until January,” said Saindon, who became the head of the center last December. “But they are still delivering frozen meals. The recipient list for these has grown two-fold. We called people who normally came for lunch at the center to see if they needed lunch delivered.”
While the center has provided virtual classes via Zoom, no exercise classes will be held in the building when it reopens.
“We are thinking of smaller groups,” Saindon said. “We will limit the number of people and may not provide exercise in person, immediately, but will continue virtual.
The knitting and crochet, ukulele, Bible study, art and quilting classes will have social distancing in their meetings.
The staff already has made disposable copies of Bingo cards.
Saindon said the center has not cut back on staff because of the pandemic and temporary closure. There are two full time and four part time employees.
She said part of the reopening plan will be to ask members to leave the building when finished with a class or activity.
“So, they won’t congregate,” she said.
Saindon said the staff has placed many phone calls to its members.
“From what we hear, they are all doing well,” she said. “Many were more affected by the tornado and recent storms. Luckily, we’ve heard no one has had any family members with COVID-19.”
Saindon said the center’s transition to a new facility has been put on hold. Last year a new partnership between Mt. Juliet and the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center pointed toward a state-of-the-art senior facility on Clemmons Road.
Mt. Juliet city commissioners approved a “use” of three acres (estimated at $500,000) to the center by the City of Mt. Juliet.
“We will eventually start back our capital campaign for the new building,” Saindon said. “It’s just not the right time to ask for money now. People are without jobs; we had the tornado and subsequent storms. This is on hold and will be start back up when appropriate.”
A building campaign has garnered about $100,000 toward construction.
SENIOR CENTERS
Lebanon Senior Citizens Center: (615) 449-4600
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center: (615) 758-9114