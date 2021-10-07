In November, W.A. Wright Elementary is expected to have a new sensory path at the school that is being designed for special needs students.
Gauge Taylor has designed and is building the unit for his Eagle Scout project.
His brother Noah is a student at W.A. Wright and that was one of the reasons why Gauge decided to build the pad at the school. Gauge, who is a junior at Green Hill High School, also attended W.A. Wright.
“Noah was the inspiration for my project because he has Down syndrome and I wanted to be sure that he had a place at his school where we could enhance his senses and learn new things,” Gauge said. “The project is called a sensory path. It basically is a pathway divided into sections, with each section being made out of a different material. An example would be sand, piping, string, wood, rubber and more.”
Gauge said it is important to him to give back to the school and leave something behind for all special needs students.
“Starting a project begins with an idea,” Gauge said. “You then get that idea approved and begin going into the planning process. For me, I had to go to W.A. Wright to ask permission to build the path. After that, I went to the school board in order to get approval.
“You then begin the fund-raising process and start earning donations. You then set a date and construct it. After everything has been made, there is still a lot of paperwork that has to be done.”
He said he was worried about raising the needed funds for the project, but “after asking for donations, we received about $1,600 in the first two days.”
“He knew he wanted to do his project at W.A. Wright and decided that it absolutely should be for Noah and his classmates, something meaningful and something positive,” said Gauge’s mother, Becky Taylor. “So, it wasn’t long after, we looked up outdoor special needs projects on Pinterest and he decided on a sensory path.”
Other scouts will help Gauge with the project. They plan to begin construction on Saturday, Nov. 13 and have it fully built in about two days.
Dan Ellis, Troop 911 Eagle Scout coach, said of Gauge, “for one, he has a great heart, and is always willing to help out other scouts, including my son, who is an Eagle Scout. When Gauge took on this project, it was a pretty aggressive project, but he didn’t do it for himself, he did it for others and for his brother. That says a lot about him.”
W.A. Wright principal Wilma Hawkins praised Gauge for his efforts in making the sensory path.
“We are excited to have Gauge Taylor construct a sensory pad for our Exceptional Education Students here at WAW as a part of his Eagle Scout project,” she said. “His project is a wonderful approach to ensuring that our exceptional education students have ample opportunities to engage in daily outdoor physical activity and also increasing opportunities to experience new sensory pathways which is critical to development.”