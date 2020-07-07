The funeral service for Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10 at World Outreach Church (1921 Highway 99 in Murfreesboro), according to an obituary posted on the Sellars Funeral Home website.
Daniels, a longtime resident of Wilson County, died Monday morning.
A memorial service is planned for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet (2229 N. Mt. Juliet Rd.). Scheduled performers include Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence and Darryl Worley.
An open visitation for the community will be held from 10 a.m.– 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project (www.thejourneyhomeproject.org) or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090). Floral arrangements may be sent to Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.