Mt. Juliet High School and new Green Hill High School will become grades 7-12 schools for the 2020-21 academic year to handle the students displaced in the March tornado, Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright said Monday night.
Seventh and eighth graders from Mt. Juliet Middle School and West Wilson Middle School (which was destroyed in the tornado) will now attend classes in the MJHS and GHHS buildings starting in August.
Mt. Juliet Middle School will become a K-6 grade school. Students from Stoner Creek (the other school destroyed in the tornado) will attend classes at MJMS.
Wright said the plan will have no budget impact and no change of the school calendar.
The announced plan in March to accommodate those students had been four-hour days for students of MJMS, WWMS, Stoner Creek and Springdale Elementary.