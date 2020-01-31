06:47:09 AM

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.