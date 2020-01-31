Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings presented yet another violations notice from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to the city council at its Jan. 21 meeting.
The Dec. 11 letter came after an early-November inspection at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and noted several violations and recommendations to correct them. The letter also gave the city 45 days from receipt to submit a corrective action plan.
Jennings said plans to upgrade the city’s sewer system and treatment plant were not finished as expected from Water Management, which was previously contracted to oversee the work.
The state recommended the city develop a more up-to-date method to analyze E.coli, a system to document and record citizen complaints and determine if the city or Wilson County Schools had jurisdiction over the Watertown High School pump station.
The state’s inspection comes on the heels of an Oct. 26 order from TDEC regarding an overflow at the wastewater treatment plant in July 2018 that resulted in 2,497 fish killed in Round Lick Creek. According to the order, an electrical failure at one of the city’s pump stations caused a backup and overflow of untreated sewage into the creek. According to the order, the city was told to pay $19,200 for the overflow and $839 to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency for the fish that were killed.
At the time, Smith recommended the city respond to the order and remind TDEC officials plans are in place for a $2 million upgrade to the wastewater plant and sewer system.
Jennings said in November he spoke with TDEC and other state officials who said they were “optimistic” the city would get a loan with a 1.3 percent interest rate to pay for the project. Jennings said a second option would be a 3 percent interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The loan, however, is contingent on plans Water Management has yet to provide to the city.
In other business, Jennings said he and other city officials went to the old City Hall building on the square recently to get an idea of what it would take to renovate and preserve it. Anything of historical significance would be donated to the city archives. The group found some old police uniforms they planned to donate to the schools’ theatre departments.
Jennings also noted the Three Forks Park playground project donations were at $54,719.88, which is more than halfway to its goal.
The council also:
• Accepted resignations from former police officers Andrew Langford and Michael Arline.
• Received the annual fire report, which said the volunteer firefighters responded to 618 calls in 2019.
• Approved a request from Jeremy Ledford with Goodwill Cruisers in Lebanon to hold a benefit car show June 6 in conjunction with the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department’s monthly fish fry fundraiser. Ledford said the car club would, in turn, donate a portion of registration fees to the fire department.
• Set the next council meeting for Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. because of early voting at the Watertown Community Center.