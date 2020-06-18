The 17th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 as a virtual event this year.
“The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is always a great community event and while we are disappointed it will not be an in-person event this year, we feel this is the best decision at this time for the health and safety of our community,” said Race Director Scott Jasper. “Although the event will look different this year, we are counting on the support of the community to make this a great event.”
The event had approximately 3,500 participants last year and raised more than $271,000.
Registration for the Virtual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk will open on Monday, June 22. Go to www.sherrysrun.org to register for the event. Registration for the Virtual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is $20 for any participant who registers by July 31. Event registration increases to $30 on Aug. 1.
All registrations include a Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event T-shirt. For virtual participants, T-shirt pick up will be available on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the event site, 623 West Main St. in Lebanon.
Participants can run, walk or jog in a neighborhood, park, trail, gym or treadmill. There will be a Facebook Live video on Saturday, Sept. 12 for anyone who wants to start their run or walk with the traditional send off.
Sherry’s Run is a non-profit, Christian organization that provides hope to people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are battling cancer by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. Sherry’s Run also works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening test kits and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, call (615) 925-2592.