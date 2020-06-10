The Sherry’s Run organization recently received a $25,000 donation given anonymously.
“We could not have been more ecstatic,” said Alisa Eakes, patient assistance director, upon receipt of the funds. “One person can truly make such a difference in the lives of so many.
“Do you know how much assistance we can provide with $25,000? Paying for groceries or keeping the utilities running should not be a concern while fighting cancer. This takes away that worry for so many.”
Although the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk Event is held once a year every September, the team works throughout the year to assist those battling cancer by offering financial assistance with utilities, housing payments, prescriptions, medical bills, gasoline and groceries.
“I tell people all the time that this community is with them in their fight. This generous donation proves that,” Eakes said.
In addition to financial support, the nonprofit also hosts monthly support group meetings for patients and caregivers.
To find out more about the organization or to make a donation, call (615) 925-2592 or go to www.sherrysrun.org.