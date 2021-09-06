The 18th Sherry’s Run 5K/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. in Lebanon and walkers, runners or anyone who wants to support participants from the sidelines are encouraged to be there.
The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk raises money to assist people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Registration for the event is online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 6:30-8 a.m.
Event T-shirts and timing chips for chip timed runners will be available for pickup at the event site on Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30-8 a.m.
Prior to the 5K starting at 8 a.m., team pictures will be taken. Following the run, awards will be presented to top finishing runners and team awards will be given out. The in memory of and in honor of recipients will be recognized after the race. This year the Sherry’s Run 5K is in memory of Al Ashworth, Cathy Carey and Wendi Welch Warren. The Sherry’s Run 5K is in honor of Gabby Aulds.
The Sherry’s Run 5K course begins at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The course heads east on West Main Street and then goes north on North Greenwood Street passing the historic Woolen Mills to Baddour Parkway. The course heads west to Castle Heights Avenue North and then travels south to Hill Street.
At Hill Street walkers can choose to continue on Castle Heights Avenue North to return to the Sherry’s Run 5K event site or they can continue on the racecourse onto Hill Street. Runners will turn left at Hill Street, travel east to North Greenwood Street, then south to West Main Street where they will get to the finish line at the Sherry’s Run 5K event site.
Most road closures and detours along the route will be in effect between 6-11 a.m.
The silent auction will be held Friday (1-7 p.m.) and Saturday (6:15-9:15 a.m.). Available items include gift cards, boutique items, home décor and jewelry.
To learn more about Sherry’s Hope or to refer someone to assistance call (615) 925-2592. To donate to Sherry’s Hope, go to www.sherryshope.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.