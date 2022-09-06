Everyone is given different abilities in life. Some people are born to lead, others to follow, and some to give.
Bob Lowe was blessed with many great attributes but spreading the love of Jesus Christ and giving to his community were two of his best.
Throughout the years, Bob and the Lowe family have been enormous supporters of Sherry’s Hope, allowing the organization to better help people’s fight against cancer. Bob’s gracious attitude and servant leadership are to be admired. Sherry’s Hope would like to dedicate the 19th Annual Sherry’s Run In Memory of Bob Lowe and celebrate the impact he left on his beloved community.
Lowe was a Lebanon local, graduating from Castle Heights, attending Cumberland University and starting his own travel agency which he ran for 37 years.
The doors were always open at the Lowe residence. Bob and his wife for 35 years, Shirley, loved being involved with their children’s schools and sports and for several years they opened their home for gatherings and cookouts.
Lowe was a dedicated advocate for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also had a huge heart for his Sunday school class.
In 2020, Lowe and his family received the devastating news of his head and neck cancer diagnosis. Generally, head and neck cancers have a poor prognosis but that didn’t hold him back from fighting against it. With strong faith in God and a community full of support, he fought a terrible disease for two years.
Sherry’s Hope had a special place in Lowe’s heart as well.