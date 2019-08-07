Wilson Central assistant principal Ranesa Shipman was named the Woman of Wilson Woman of the Year at a luncheon at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel on Wednesday.
Woman of Wilson is a weekly profile published in the Wilson Post and sponsored by Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
The weekly subjects of the feature vote on the annual winner.
Shipman received national attention last year after a video of her dancing with a student group went viral. She made an appearance on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show and talked about ways she helps her students.
See next week's Wilson Post for more details.