A 48-year-old Mt. Juliet woman shot 13 times by her son last month has been released from the hospital.
The incident happened Jan. 20 at the parking lot of the Meridian at Providence apartments. According to police, Jerald Riggs, 26, shot his mother in a possible domestic dispute. Mt. Juliet police refused to release her name.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical, but stable condition. Riggs was found at the scene and charged with attempted criminal homicide.
“As you could imagine, this is a terrible incident for her, after she was attacked by her son,” MJPD Capt. Tyler Chandler told the Wilson Post. “This is very impacting with a lot of dynamics, and we want the best for her as she continues her healing journey,”
Chandler said he and MJPD Chief James Hambrick visited the victim the day after she was released.
“We spoke with her about her experience with our staff and provided her with care options,” Chandler said. “Ultimately, we wanted her to know that her police department was there to support her.”
Hambrick and Chandler gave the victim a gift card from a fund that receives donations throughout the year.