Shop Springs Baptist Church in Lebanon has called Cissy Turner as the Children’s Ministry Director effective March 1.
Turner is a longtime member of Shop Springs and has been serving as the treasurer of the church as well as being a leader in the Children’s Ministry as a teacher and volunteer.
“Cissy embodies the qualities and characteristics desired of not only someone walking faithfully in her relationship with Christ, but one we desire to lead our Children’s Ministry,” Shop Springs Pastor Bo Irvin said. “This is an exciting time in the life of Shop Springs Baptist Church and we look forward to seeing what God has in store for us as Cissy assumes this new role of ministry.”