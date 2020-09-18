The pedal to the concrete is a little different this year as the Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee goes the virtual route with its annual community Walk, Run & Roll event.
Starting Sunday, Sept. 20 participants have three weeks to virtually complete a 5K, walk, run, and roll, or, bike a five-mile ride. More information is on the group’s Facebook page.
“During this pandemic our neighborhoods and greenways have been active with walkers and runners and entire families on their bikes,” said Art Giles, a city commissioner who heads the committee. “This virtual event is organized to celebrate physical fitness and draw attention to BPAC projects so we invite everyone to participate.”
BPAC leaders say they have helped to obtain funding for several other projects.
TDOT’s Multimodal Access Program awarded a grant to the city and the BPAC of $943,295.85 for the design and construction of six-foot-wide sidewalks along both sides of Lebanon Road from Nonaville Road to Mt. Juliet Road.
A $1 million grant from Nashville MPO’s Active Transportation Grant was received for the design and construction of sidewalks on both sides of Lebanon Road from Mt. Juliet Road to Park Glen and a sidewalk along one side of Park Glen Drive to connect to the existing sidewalk in the Park Glen subdivision. The project is scheduled to start next spring.
TDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program awarded $1,050,320 for the Cedar Creek Greenway, Phase 1. It will consist of a greenway trail along Cedar Creek from Charlie Daniels Park to Golden Bear Gateway near Mt. Juliet High School and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2021.
TDOT will be widening Mt. Juliet Road over Interstate 40. The City and BPAC were awarded $811,812 by Nashville MPO’s Active Transportation Grant to supplement the costs of the construction to add bike lanes and sidewalks over the interstate. The bridge widening project is scheduled for completion in the winter of 2021.
“I am proud of the work we have done as a committee and excited about future projects. We are improving conditions for walkers, runners and cyclists in Mt. Juliet and having a positive impact on how perspective businesses and residents view our community” BPAC member Steve Armstrong said.