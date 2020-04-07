Chicken lovers had only a few days to celebrate the opening of Slim Chickens before a storm and worldwide virus affected the new Mt. Juliet restaurant.
The restaurant is located across from Kroger on North Mt. Juliet Road near Lebanon Road. It is the chain’s 91st restaurant opening in 14 states since 2003, said Slim Chickens COO Sam Rothschild in a statement.
It started with large crowds in its dining rooms but is offering only takeout service after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order closing restaurant dining rooms.
According to Slim Chickens officials, Harold Wallace, the President of Operations of Life Changing Hospitality, is a multi-unit franchisee with the company and has been in the restaurant industry since he was 16.
“Chicken is a hot concept in the industry,” Wallace said in a statement. “The southern feel of the brand resonates well with people in the growing community, and we look forward to becoming a go-to staple in the market."
The new restaurant is expected to have 85-90 employees.
“Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they’re eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Mt. Juliet market,” Rothschild said.
Slim Chickens officials said their product is all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk marinated and hand breaded. The restaurant offers 17 sauces, chicken and waffles and desserts served in Mason jars.