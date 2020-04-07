Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.