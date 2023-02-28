Lebanon’s newest bakery and coffee shop saw a sold-out opening day as residents flocked to the highly anticipated eatery.

Slow Hand Bakehouse, located at 111 S. Greenwood St., opened its door on Friday, Feb. 24 to a crowd that included residents and city leaders eager to welcome husband and wife Nick and Audra Guidry to the city about five months after the couple announced plans to expand into Wilson County.

