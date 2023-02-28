Lebanon’s newest bakery and coffee shop saw a sold-out opening day as residents flocked to the highly anticipated eatery.
Slow Hand Bakehouse, located at 111 S. Greenwood St., opened its door on Friday, Feb. 24 to a crowd that included residents and city leaders eager to welcome husband and wife Nick and Audra Guidry to the city about five months after the couple announced plans to expand into Wilson County.
Slow Hand will be headed by Audra Guidry. The couple plans to open Juniper restaurant at 124 N. College St. at the corner of E. Market Street soon.
Audra Guidry said the bakery sold out of its inventory of breakfast burritos, biscuits, cinnamon rolls and other pastries on its first day.
Slow Hand also offers croissants, cakes, muffins and cookies. It’s coffee selection include hot and cold brew coffee, cappuccinos and lattes that feature house-made syrups.
Guidry said she also plans to put her spin on traditional American snack cakes, such as Swiss rolls and oatmeal cream pies.
“I am inspired by American comfort in my baking style but am driven by technique through my classical pastry training,” she said in a news release last fall announcing the restaurants. “We are focused on being a community space in a modern aesthetic and hope to become a community staple by also offering special-order cakes.”
Slow Hand is an expansion of the Lebanon couple’s venture Slow Hand Coffee + Bakeshop, located in East Nashville. The couple also owns Pelican and Pig restaurant, which was named East Nashville’s Restaurant of the Year in 2019.
Nick Guidry said Juniper will be a “fine casual” restaurant.
The Juniper menu will likely include meats grilled over an open flame with choices of sauces and toppings, house-made pasta, pizzas, craft cocktails and a wine list.
“Recruiting locally owned, sit-down restaurants to Lebanon continues to be a priority for me,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in the news release. “When Economic Development Director Sarah Haston and I met with Nick and Audra, we were able to provide them with options in Lebanon for their restaurant and bakehouse. I think the locations they have chosen to invest in will be the right atmosphere for their exceptional restaurant and unique bakehouse.”