Contrary to the proverb, all roads do not lead to Rome, but if you take Highway 70 North from Lebanon and cross the Smith County line, you soon will find yourself in Rome. And two more miles down the road, you will behold tiny Rock City, home to the Sparta Greek Grill 2.
Located in an ancient building which across the decades has been the site of such businesses as the Rock City Café and Rock City Game Land, this is the only café in Rock City and truly serves a menu overflowing with Greek dishes, along with a smattering of traditional American eats such as burgers, Philly steak sandwiches, pizza and catfish (on Fridays) and BBQ (on Saturdays).
The Greek dishes include gyro sandwiches, chicken kabab, gyro shawarma, lamb foreshank, falafel plates, kofta plates, baklava and kataifi, all prepared six days a week by friendly cook Nageh Ebeed, 43, who came to Tennessee from Al-Minya, Egypt, in 2014.
Giving him a hand Fridays and Saturdays is his friend and partner, Mak Gendy, 45, a native of Asyut, Egypt, who has been in the U.S. since 1998. Both are now American citizens.
“He’s trying to teach me how to cook,” reported Gendy.
“He’s learning,” Ebeed responded with a grin that leads one to think his pal is still a novice in the kitchen.
Gendy, who lives in Mt. Juliet, and Ebeed, who lives in Nashville, are Coptic Christians. Egyptian Copts make up the biggest Christian community in the Arab world. Both say they are grateful to be in this country because of the freedom and opportunities afforded them here.
“So far, so good, we make a living,” said Gendy, noting that about 90 percent of their business is take-out and about 80 percent of their orders are Greek dishes.
Their most popular items have been the gyro shawarma plate, followed by the Philly Swiss plate with the chicken and shrimp plate coming in third. Most plates run $8.50.
“A lot of our customers have never heard of gyros. Gyros is a main Greek meat. We serve something similar in Egypt. Gyros is 70 percent lamb and 30 percent beef. The people are kind of afraid to try lamb. I give them a bite to try. After they try it, they like it,” Gendy said.
That said, Friday is typically their busiest day when they serve catfish, fries and hushpuppies. They do a brisk business on Saturdays with BBQ. For those with strictly American palates, their daily double-cheeseburger, paired with fries and a soft drink, goes for eight bucks.
With other friends and relatives as partners, Gendy is associated with three other Greek cafes in Middle Tennessee: one in Madison named Gyros; the original Sparta Greek Café that opened in Watertown in 2017; and Highway 56 Market that opened in Smithville in August 2020. All feature the same menu. He hopes to open another one soon in Sparta.
Travels to Middle Tennessee
Gendy, who had settled in New Jersey, came to Nashville in 2003 to visit a friend. He liked what he found.
“It was nice and quiet,” he said. “At the time never did I think I was gonna have my own business.”
For 17 years he worked as a waiter at Cascades American Café at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. The 2010 Nashville flood got him to thinking about his future.
“I was laid off and decided I had to have my own business,” he recalled.
In 2011 he opened Daniel’s Discount Beer and Tobacco on Sparta Pike in Lebanon, which he operated for four years and then sold.
As for why he established the first Sparta Greek Grill in Watertown four years back, he said, “Because there were not too many s there, plus it was in the middle of several communities and towns and on a major highway.”
About the café in Rock City, he said, “It just come like luck. It was on the market and on a main highway.”
Ebeed settled in Nashville seven years ago because he had a cousin who lived in Music City. He was the cook at the Watertown Sparta Greek Grill its first two years. He had been an elementary school teacher in Egypt but learned to cook from a friend who had a in Nashville.
“All the people are nice in Watertown and here,” said the father of five children between the ages of 11 and 17. “I like my job. I live in peace here and all the people are smiling. I am thankful for my children and freedom and for the schools and the house. America is very nice.
“I take my children to the park to play and we go to different s. I enjoy it most when I am cooking,” said Ebeed, who said he likes BBQ.
A great review
Smith County resident Melanie Hassell, who teaches at Union Heights Elementary School across the road from Sparta Greek Grill, has become a fan of Ebeed’s cuisine.
“The food’s very good. We order maybe twice a month. When we have had company, it’s wonderful because the servings are really large and always hot. We’ve never had anything bad. Their chicken and gyros lamb beef is really good, and we love the rice. The fried catfish is delicious,” Hassell said.
“I have an Egyptian friend who says this is Greek-Mediterranean comfort food. When she cooks for her family, it’s the same type meats and spices. The food is very hot and flavorful and not too spicy for me.”
Gendy, who has four children ranging in age from 4 to 15, says he enjoys the work and talking to people and making friends. What he likes most about living in the U.S. is “freedom and opportunity” and he finds that “people are helpful.”
When he has a bit of downtime, he enjoys the TV series “Blue Bloods” because it is “about family.” And as for his favorite American food, he enjoys chomping on grilled steak.
Besides the flavorful Mediterranean food, customers also receive a large helping of Southern hospitality.
“Nageh is really friendly and very hard-working and pretty focused,” Hassell said. “He seems to be really happy doing what he’s doing but always says, ‘Hi.’ If he’s busy, he will tell you it’s busy. Most people don’t mind waiting, but the food’s worth it. We don’t have a lot of choices out here. It’s definitely an asset for us.”