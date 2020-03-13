Students, teachers and families in Wilson County donated their time to help with the cleanup in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon following a March 3 tornado.
“Teachers in our district, those affected by the storms directly, are on the front line, helping out,” WCS spokesman Bart Barker said.
WWMS and MJCA animals rescued
West Wilson Middle assistant principal David Akins rescued WWMS Future Farmers of America animals at the school. Many people offered to keep the animals temporarily or long-term.
“Thank you to those caring for our furry friends until we figure out what’s going to happen,” FFA advisor Abigail De Leon said.
MJCA spokesperson Katherine Lynn said that the school’s animals also survived the storm.
“All of our FFA animals were all miraculously saved,” she said. “They have been transported off site to a safe barn.”
Animals rescued at the schools included rabbits and hamsters.
LSSD assistance
Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson said that the district’s teachers, parents and students have been helping since the day after the storm.
Benson said that the district has loaned its buses and drivers to bring the volunteers to the sites where help was needed.
The Neon Bus fleet, which are food service buses owned by LSSD, have provided food for those in need over the past week.
Teacher Amanda Horn
Horn, a teacher at West Wilson Middle, was helping to distribute items to those in need, including families of students who were affected.
“We’re just devastated that our school has been destroyed,” Horn said. “We love our school; we love our students and we want them to have peace of mind.”
Teacher Alan Rezny
MJMS social studies teacher Alan Rezny lives in Cookeville, which had significant damage and fatalities from a separate tornado. He said he slept through the storm, even though his wife heard the sirens, he said.
“As we reflected upon the day’s event, my daughter-in-law asked my wife if she heard the sirens,” he said in an email to the parents of his students. “She shared that she did, but she knew I was so tired from the day before and needed the rest for work, (so) she let me sleep. God had our backs.”
He also suggested that people help if they can.
“Whether it is five minutes or $5 get out and be involved,” he said.
Mt. Juliet Church of Christ
Blake McKinney, Communications Director with the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, said that on March 4, a semi-truck pulled up to the church “to help unload all of the supplies. We had students who just knew some of the teachers from here come and help unload that. It’s just been incredible to watch people come together and serve at this time.”