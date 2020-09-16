The Mill at Lebanon property owner Curtis Gibbs is scheduled to make a report Thursday to the Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals to discuss violations and noted imminent danger to the public regarding portions of the property.
Gibbs’ report stems from a July appeal of the City of Lebanon notice to repair substandard conditions and danger to the public from possible collapse of buildings at the property, located at 300 N. Maple St.
Lebanon Codes Enforcement Director Capt. Mike Van Hook said the notice was in reference to “several buildings on the property and other violations on the property.”
The property has a restricted area around the southwest portion of the property that includes deteriorated and partially-uncovered sections that were not being used by occupants.
The property also includes buildings that house Intrigue Athletics, Crossroads Church and several retail, office and mixed-use spaces in an open shopping area.
Van Hook noted the city followed the International Property Maintenance Code, which outlines definitions procedures for handling buildings deemed unsafe and unfit for public access, including buildings that have been “damaged by fire, earthquake, wind, flood, deterioration, neglect, abandonment, vandalism or by any other cause to such an extent that it is likely to partially or completely collapse, or to become detached or dislodged.”
The property was formerly home to the Lebanon Woolen Mills, which opened in the early 1900s and operated until 1998.
Gibbs purchased the property in early 2000s and repurposed the property.
The meeting will take place at Lebanon City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 5 p.m.