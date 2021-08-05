Information to get you ready for the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair.
What are the Fair dates?
The 10-day 2021 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair will take place Aug. 12-21, with the theme “Honoring Hometown Heroes.” The fairgrounds are located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
What impact will the merger with the Tennessee State Fair have on this year’s Wilson County Fair?
Wilson County Promotions officials said fairgoers would see minimal changes with this year’s Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair.
Will the merger of the two fairs bring new revenue to the event?
Wilson County and Wilson County Promotions will receive $5 million in the first year of the merger, according to the state legislation on the merger. Wilson County Promotions President Randall Clemons said the group would use $1 million for a birthing barn, $3.5 million for a new state building to house state competitions, $200,000 for two new restrooms facilities and the rest would go toward other necessities around the facility.
What safety guidelines for COVID-19 are in place?
Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at all gates, buildings, rides and food booths. Mask-wearing is optional. Social distancing is encouraged. Carnival vendor treats all rides and games with a cleaning chemical every two week. Carnival vendor will clean seats on a ride when requested. Fair staff is monitoring virus case numbers daily to determine if guidelines need to be changed.
What is the parking/transportation plan?
Offsite parking is available daily (Monday-Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 1-11 p.m.) at the Cumberland University football field, City of Lebanon ball fields on Tennessee Boulevard; First Baptist Church on East Main Street and the Wilson County Courthouse on East Main Street. School buses will provide transportation from those sites to the Fair. Trolleys and school buses will provide transportation to the Fair gates from parking lots inside the Fairgrounds.
How will ticket prices be affected?
Ticket prices for the 2021 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair are $12 daily for adults, $6 daily for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. The pricing mirrors ticket prices from the 2019 Wilson County Fair (the 2020 Wilson County Fair was cancelled due to COVID).
Mega tickets are available for $25 and includes gate admission and a ride armband, while season tickets are available for $45 and include gate admission for all 10 days. Mega tickets can be purchased online, or at BankTennessee, F&M Bank, First Tennessee Bank or any Wilson Bank & Trust location. Mega tickets are not available for purchase after Aug. 11.
The Thursday, Aug. 12 Opening Day Special includes half off admission and rides are $1 per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of ride tickets).
Rides open at 5 p.m. on week days, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Will Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair competitions merge?
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair officials said competitions that have previously been limited to Wilson County residents will remain available only to Wilson County residents despite the recent merger.
There are competitions for children ages 5 to 18, and adults 19 or older. Competitions include arts and crafts, canning, photography, sewing, quilts, fruits and vegetables, flowers, roses and plants, eggs, ham show, honey show, hay and field crops, home brewing, recycled yard and garden art, wine show, 4-H posters and exhibits, baking, corn bread challenge and candy.
What are the best entertainment options?
The Frontmen of Country with Janelle Arthur as the opening act will take place Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Entertainment Stage. The Frontmen of Country feature Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. There will be eight stages dedicated to entertainment throughout the 10-day fair, which will include bluegrass and country music, clogging and square-dancing competitions, pageants, hypnotists and more.
What is the Great Give-Away?
A raffle held by the Fair. The winning ticket will be selected on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The winner selects from seven vehicle options, including new cars, tractors and lawn mowers. Tickets may be purchased at many businesses around Wilson County. Also, a $100 cash will be given away on Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 16, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 at 8:30 p.m. each night. If no winner claims the cash, the amount carries over to the next night.
Will new buildings be added to the James E. Ward Ag Center?
Not this year. The James E. Ward Ag Center will have a new building in 2022 dedicated to housing Tennessee State Fair exhibits and the best in 40 categories from each Tennessee county will be in competition.
Will alcohol be allowed?
Alcoholic beverages have never been served at the Wilson County Fair. Officials said there are no plans to ever allow alcohol sales at the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair.
I have some more questions.
For more information, including daily schedules of events and competitions and locations to purchase the Great Give-Away tickets, go to wilsoncountyfair.net.