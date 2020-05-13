More businesses previously prohibited from operation under Gov. Bill Lee’s former executive orders aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic in Tennessee are now allowed to reopen in Wilson County.
The listed allowed businesses including bowling alleys, arcades, climbing gyms, water sports, golf course driving ranges, mini-golf, shooting ranges and dance classes to reopen.
Dinner theaters, movie theaters, concert and live performance venues, racetracks, indoor children’s play areas, adult entertainment venues, amusement parks, senior citizen centers, roller- or ice-skating rinks remain closed.
The Stardust Drive-In Theatre in Watertown reopened May 1 at 50 percent capacity for its summer nightly season. The theatre added online food ordering.
Imagine That! Art Studio and the Capitol Theatre are selling T-shirts, as well as offering other ways to remain active.
Imagine That! continues to offer to-go kits as owners weigh an appropriate time to reopen. The kits include materials needed to complete projects, such as wooden signs, ceramic or canvas projects.
Participants can work on the projects at home and return ceramic projects to Imagine That! for firing.
The Capitol Theatre has displayed riddles, jokes and quotes displayed on its marquee with topics including Harry Potter, toilet paper, Easter and conspiracy theories surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
People can also rent the marquee to display their own messages, which is typically used for birthdays and anniversaries.
The Lebanon Roxy Theater has remained active by selling bagged popcorn for customers on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We sometimes have people who come to the theater just to buy popcorn, and we know it’s something people have missed,” Roxy owner Summer Hicks said.