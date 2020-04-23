Watertown Middle School cafeteria manager Alisa Pierce is one of hundreds of Wilson County Schools personnel working to ensure that meals continue to reach students even as schools have closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Pierce and other WCS cafeteria and nutrition staff distribute meals twice a week to children at five county schools. In the past month, children have received more than 72,000 meals.
Pierce, who has served as the middle school’s cafeteria manager for three years, said her new routine requires her to delicately plan meals for an unknown number of students.
“We prep for three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday, and four breakfasts and four lunches on Thursday,” said Pierce, noting the routine is different when school is in session. “We are used to prepping for the day of service only. You prep, cook, serve and clean up and start all over the next day.”
Because of damage from a March 2 tornado and coronavirus precautions, WCS have been ordered closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“We really miss seeing the students. Throughout the year, we get to know the kids and really miss seeing them and talking with them,” Pierce said. “Our connection with the kids is unique in the respect that we see all students every day. Sometime, they just need a kind word, smile or just someone to acknowledge, ‘Yes. We care.’ ”
Pierce said that one difficult result of the current food distribution program is the lack of contact with the students. The kitchen staff is in the kitchen cleaning and preparing for the next distribution day, while each distribution site has volunteers who meet the families and hand out the meals.
“I have never seen or heard of this happening in all the years that I have been doing this,” said Pierce, a 23-year food service veteran. “I think we all have learned that we need to be prepared for anything. I think our county leaders have done a great job in keeping us up to date with all of the changes that have had. Hats off to all of the ones who have had to make decisions for the county.”