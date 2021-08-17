Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable.