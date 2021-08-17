Longtime Wilson County resident Curly Putman, who wrote some of country music’s most memorable songs, has been named one of the 2021 recipients of The Academy of Country Music Poet’s Awards, the ACM announced in a news release.
Putman, who died in 2016, will be honored at the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Ryman Auditorium.
According to the news release, the award is presented to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of country music. The other 2021 Poet’s Award recipients are Loretta Lynn and Gretchen Peters.
Putman composed Dolly Parton’s “Dumb Blonde”, Porter Wagoner’s “Green Green Grass of Home” (also turned into an international pop hit by Tom Jones) and George Jones’ signature hit “He Stopped Loving Her Today”. That song, written with Bobby Braddock, was named 1980 ACM Single and Song of the Year. Tammy Wynette recorded Putman’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” (also written with Braddock) and “My Elusive Dreams” (written with Billy Sherrill).
Putman, who composed more than 800 songs, was inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976. In 1974, Paul McCartney rented Putman’s farm near Lebanon for six weeks during the summer for his Band Wings to use as rehearsal space.