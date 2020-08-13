Even though the coronavirus has put many theatres on hiatus, Centerstage Theatre Company of Lebanon has found a way to showcase its performers virtually.
On Friday, Aug. 14, the group will showcase some “of the greatest Broadway musicals with a virtual version of their hit show, ‘Soul of Broadway,’” according Centerstage co-founder Mitchell Vantrease.
The show pays homage to the “finest black roles and musicals that have appeared on Broadway,” it continued.
Some of the songs to be featured are from well-known musicals such as “The Wiz”, “Dreamgirls”, and “Porgy and Bess.” The performance will be livestreamed on YouTube (@CSTheatreComp) at 7 p.m.
In the show’s 10-year history, this is the first time that it will be held virtually and without a live audience. This show will be available only on the theatre’s YouTube channel for 48 hours after the livestream.
The show’s cast includes Elliott Robinson, Jeremiah Bender, Harlequine Clay, Lisa Graham, Alexander Clay, Rebecca Henry and Mitchell Vantrease. The artistic director is Vantrease, and the musical director is Ryan Fung.
They filmed the show with the performers social distancing from the piano player and other actors.
“Soul of Broadway” began in 2010 in Arizona when co-founders Chanel Bragg and Vantrease decided to stage the show.
“They noticed that the greater Phoenix area was missing performances showcasing local artists of colors,” the release said.
When Vantrease moved to Tennessee, he produced “Soul of Broadway” for the first time in the state’s history.
“We are happy to officially bring ‘Soul of Broadway’ to the Centerstage family because this show puts a spotlight on some talented African Americans in our community,” said Vantrease.