Infrastructure projects along two of the city’s busiest corridors are expected to begin soon and the temporary travel nuisances should yield longtime benefits for the city.
Motorists on South Cumberland Street will see construction as crews replace the aging water main along the roadway. The $2.5 million project will begin north of Jennings Avenue and continue to north of Interstate 40, replacing 6,000 linear feet of water main.
“We believe that water line is about 80 years old, so it’s time to replace that,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Traffic will not be shut down because it’s along the shoulder of the road. Of course, it will be a construction project, so it’ll be a lot going on, but traffic flow will remain like it is.”
The section of water main supplies many with drinking water. Because of the aging infrastructure, line breaks occur frequently and can result in a loss of water service to over 75 commercial properties, including hotels, retail stores, and restaurants in the area.
The project will eventually introduce the area to an intermediate pressure zone that will maintain service and enhance fire protection for businesses, according to Bell.
The project is expected to be completed by July.
Dozens of teal pipes rested along South Hartmann Drive and in the former ZF/TRW parking lot indicating a sewer line project will soon be underway for the area.
The project will bring a new sewer line from the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Hartmann Drive to beyond Interstate 40.
Bell announced last year that developers committed $12 million for sewer lines on South Hartmann Drive.
“This is Phase 1. This is a project where a large amount of it is being paid by developers, so it’s a public-private partnership,” Bell said. “That opens the South Hartmann interstate interchange to more commercial development. We’re really excited about it.”