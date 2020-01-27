Wilson Bank & Trust’s annual home show will return to the Wilson County Expo Center next month with more than 115 exhibitors ready to help with all types of home-related projects.
The Southern Home & Garden Expo takes place Friday, Feb. 7 (4-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Admission is free, with access to local experts in construction, decorating, remodeling and financing.
Free workshops scheduled for Feb. 8 include: water testing at home, household energy efficiency, creating a raised garden bed and a kids’ craft project (building a hot air balloon).
Prizes to be given away at this year’s Expo include a free umbrella for the first 500 visitors on Feb. 8, $2,500 in Benjamin Moore paint products and a $2,500 cement floor (500 square feet).