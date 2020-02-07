The 20th Lebanon Polar Plunge marked the first one for a longtime Wilson County Special Olympics athlete and special needs activist.
Laura Beth Atwood, 33, took her first plunge into the frigid outdoor swimming pool at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center on Saturday, but she felt right at home in the 43-degree water.
“We used to go to Coles Ferry pool and she would scare the lifeguards because she could stay under the water for so long without coming up to take a breath,” said Leanne Atwood, Laura Beth’s mother.
Atwood said her daughter jumped into a pool at 2 years old and swimming came natural to her. She joined the Wilson County Special Olympics as an inaugural member of its swimming team about 20 years ago.
Laura Beth, who also plays basketball and bowls for the Wilson County Special Olympics team, has been to every swim meet of the club.
The Polar Plunge is the primary fundraiser for the program, and until 2018, an annual swim meet was held as part of the event.
This year, the swim meet was held two weeks previously and Laura Beth, after years of attending the Polar Plunge, decided to brave the waters with a few dozen other participants.
“I said, ‘Well, it’s going to be cold, but you just go right ahead and do it,’ ” said Atwood, who said her daughter enjoyed her first plunge. “I was surprised. I asked her if it was cold and she said, ‘A little bit, but I did good.’ ”
The event was the brainchild of former Lebanon Mayor Don Fox, who served in the Navy, where polar plunges are common. He also wanted to find an event that would benefit the Wilson County Special Olympics.
“This is really our main fundraiser. It’s really the only fundraiser that we have in order to raise money,” Wilson County Special Olympics director George Walker said.
The event has raised thousands of dollars for Wilson County Special Olympics. Walker said proceeds are used for Special Olympics travel and lodging costs for state events, as well as uniforms.
“It’s always an inspiring event. These kids, whether it be access to facilities or just lack of leagues in some sports, don’t get a lot of opportunities to compete, but we’re able to provide them with the opportunity to compete in swimming,” Jimmy Floyd aquatics manager Alex Major said.
“We just appreciate so much people taking their time and money to help support,” Atwood said. “(Laura Beth) just enjoys it so much. It has made her a part of Wilson County. I get tickled sometimes because people say she should run for mayor because everybody knows her.”
As well as being one of the faces of Wilson County Special Olympics, Laura Beth volunteers at Walter J. Baird Middle School, Immanuel Baptist Church, Empower Me Day Camp to support people with special needs.
“Wilson County Special Olympics makes her responsible and a good leader because they depend on her a lot,” Atwood said. “It’s amazing to see what she does every day.”
The Wilson County Special Olympics teams have athletes in several sports, including aquatics, basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, tennis and volleyball.