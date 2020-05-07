Chris Bargas and Fryda Rodriguez drove from Nashville to Mt. Juliet to play a bit of putt-putt golf last Saturday at Cedar Creek Sports Center.
“We knew a lot of people would not be here at first and everyone would keep their distance,” said Bargas, who used sanitation wipes he had brought from home.
Rodriguez said it was the first time in a couple of months that they could do something fun outdoors.
“It’s been a while,” she said as she set up a shot. “This is the perfect place to keep a distance outside.”
Patti Schunk and her husband, Jim, have owned the sports center on Lebanon Road for nearly 29 years. They reopened the facility’s putt-putt course and golf driving range on April 29.
Behind a window at the back of the arcade, Patti said that she sanitizes the clubs and balls constantly these days.
“The go-karts and arcade will remain closed as well as the boats,” Patti said. “We have to get close to customers to make sure they are strapped into the cars and we didn’t feel that was safe at this time.”
There were a handful of golfers at the driving range last Saturday. Mt. Juliet Del Webb resident Ray Giuliali was unloading his clubs for a bit of practice.
“I went to a range in Hermitage recently,” he said. “This is closer. This is my first time here since they are open now.”
The first day the sports center reopened it rained. However, business last Saturday was sporadic. During an interview, a group of six people came to the window to get putt-putt equipment from Patti.
The sports center hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until dark and Sunday from noon until dark.