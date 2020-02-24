A Wilson County man was honored this month with the Governor’s Volunteer Stars award. Stephen Wheeley is one of only 115 winners in the state this year.
Wheeley is an active member of the Salvation Army, Compassionate Hands, and Joseph’s Storehouse.
“I became a born-again Christian in 2008,” Wheeley said. “I was a nominal Christian (before that). I was even the treasurer for my country church, assistant Sunday school teacher but I wasn’t the man I am today.”
Wheeley said that he started doing what God was telling him to do he became involved with World Vision, the largest Christian charity in the world, but then he felt the desire to become more involved on the local level.
Soon after he became a volunteer with Joseph’s Storehouse, a local food ministry. In 2012 the organization needed to make a warehouse addition, and it just so happened that Wheeley was a general contractor and builder before he retired.
“It was one of those God things,” he said. “I was there and I said, ‘Well, I’ll do it.’ It took a year and a half because they were paying as they went.”
One Saturday on the way home from Joseph’s Storehouse, Wheeley stopped by to see a friend — Howard Williams, former owner of Sign Master, and see how he was doing because Williams’ wife had died two days earlier.
“I ended up staying there a couple hours,” he said. “I go home and two hours later my wife died from a heart attack.”
Wheeley started a grief-share group for widowers, including Williams.
“Howard was a babe in Christ,” Wheeley said. However, the group disbanded after Williams’ death and its numbers dwindled.
“Men aren’t like women. They’ll say ‘this is great but I’m not ready to talk about it.’ They think they have to be the John Wayne type,” Wheeley said with a chuckle.
Wheeley now helps the bereaved in another way.
“I’ve been a chaplain at the hospital for a couple years, so I really get to minister to people in their loss and some of them are widowers,” he said.
He still serves at Compassionate Hands, Joseph’s Storehouse and at the Salvation Army as a tutor, mentor and using his building and maintenance skills when needed.
In 2013 Wheeley was part of a group searching the woods of Wilson County for unhoused people. That effort led to the formation of Compassionate Hands, a network of local churches providing shelters to the homeless in the winter months.
John Grant, now the executive director of Compassionate Hands, was in that group with Wheeley in 2013.
“A lot of people when they retire kick back, watch TV, go to the beach. Steve is unique in that when he retired, he went to work,” Grant said. “Doing good in a lot of the ways that he had always wanted to.”
Tom Freeman is the leader of the Salvation Army in Wilson County and calls himself a dear friend of Wheeley’s.
“His profound love for Christ shows up in the most pure way I can think of: by his sacrificial love for the poor, at-risk kids, the homeless, the infirmed, he serves them all,” Freeman said.
When asked what compels him to serve, Wheeley says, “First all Scripture commands us to help other people, specifically the poor and the needy. Matthew 25: 31-46 …. Christ said when you treat people in need, you’re doing unto me,” he said.
“If you only do something because you think it’s a deed to do it, you’re going to burn out. You’ve got to do it because you have God’s love in your heart. And I do it to show my appreciation for what He did for me, out of love for him and my fellow man.”