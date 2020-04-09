Graduation requirements such as TCAP testing, end-of-course testing and civics testing were altered by the Tennessee State Board of Education at a teleconference meeting April 9.
The board met and unanimously approve a variety of emergency rules for school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The issuance of an order by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to close schools to at least April 30 prompted the meeting.
The State Board of Education is required to act on Lee’s order and must approve emergency rules to address special circumstances created by the statewide closure of schools in the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Topics addressed amended graduation requirements for students scheduled to graduate in 2019-20 school year, grading considerations for students taking high school credit courses, suspension of TCAP testing in the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year and revised accountability requirements.
“There are eight rules and four policies that (were) up for consideration,” said Elizabeth Tullos, communication consultant with the State Board of Education. “These address the most pressing areas of K-12 education.”
The first rule clarified that districts may take attendance during distance learning but may not issue students unexcused absences or report students as truant for failure to participate in distance-learning activities conducted by the district during the period of closure.
For seniors, the student will receive a grade no lower than the one they earned on March 20. In Wilson County, that date would be March 2, the last day the students were in school.
In order to graduate in the 2019-20 school year, students must earn a minimum of twenty (20) credit hours which shall include four credits of math, four credits of English Language Arts, three credits of science and two credits of social studies. That is down from 22 credit hours which is the state standard.
A student scheduled to graduate in the 2019-20 school year is not required to take and pass the civics test required by state law to meet the social studies course credit requirements to earn a regular high school diploma.
Students receiving an occupational diploma in the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year may receive the occupational diploma if they can demonstrate work experience of at least one year.
Seniors who were enrolled in a Tennessee public school during their 11th grade year and who did not take the ACT or SAT will not be required to take the ACT or SAT for graduation purposes.
Current juniors will not be required to take the ACT or SAT to assess post-secondary readiness during the 2019-20 school year.
Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) tests, which include TNReady assessments, English learner assessments, alternate TCAP assessments and end-of-course examinations, will not be required this spring semester.
Student performance and student growth data from the TCAP tests, which include, but are not limited to, TNReady assessments, English learner assessments, alternate TCAP assessments, and end-of-course examinations, administered in the 2019-20 school year will not be used to assign a letter grade to a school, unless the use results in a higher letter grade for the school.
Additionally, student performance and student growth data from TCAP tests administered in the 2019-20 school year will not be used to identify a school as a priority school or to assign a school to the achievement school district.
A new section to the State Board’s Educator Preparation rule addressing modified requirements for teacher candidates who were unable to complete their clinical placement due to the closure was also on the agenda.
That amended the State Board’s Educator Licensure rule to allow prospective educators who were unable to complete required licensure exams due to the closure to receive a one-year practitioner license with the requirement that scores on licensure exams be submitted within the one-year validity period.
This rule also allows educators whose practitioner license is set to expire in August 2020 to have the license validity period extended one year to allow the educator to complete requirements for renewal or advancement that were interrupted as a result of COVID-19.
The emergency rules only last 180 days, she added, noting that some rules, “may move some into permanent rules at a later date. The board may have to add more rules or policies as health crisis continues.”
The emergency rules will be sent to the State Attorney General’s office for approval and then will be filed with the Secretary of State’s office. They will go into effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State’s office, Tullos said.
For complete details of the emergency rules, visit tn.gov/sbe.