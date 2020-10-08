The James E. Ward Ag Center is set to be the future home of Tennessee FFA as county officials joined organization representatives Friday for an official lease signing for a future building on the site.
“To me, this is not just a center. It’s not a building. It’s not a space. It’s a home,” Tennessee FFA President Erin Welch said. “It will showcase the innumerable efforts of thousands of Tennessee FFA members.”
Fundraising is underway for the future Tennessee FFA Leadership Center/Archives and Museum, which will solidify the longstanding connection between Wilson County and Tennessee FFA.
Once completed, the building will become property of the James E. Ward Ag Center, and Wilson County will lease the building to Tennessee FFA for an annual lease of a dollar. The lease term is 75 years.
“This historic day of finally, officially solidifying this partnership between Wilson County, the [James E. Ward Ag Center] and FFA is finally here basically because of two things that came up that we share uniquely...passion and commitment,” Tennessee FFA Foundation executive committee member Andy Nash said. “The passion for agriculture and commitment for youth leadership development, especially in agriculture.”
Nash noted Wilson County’s place in Tennessee FFA, with 38 state officers hailing from the county. The county has also placed 15 people as Tennessee FFA president, including: Lebanon’s Rodney Purnell, Mark Hayes, and Joe Comer; Mt. Juliet’s Charles Wilson, Hale Moss and Benny Joe McDonald; and Wilson Central’s Peyton Harper, James Flatt, Emily Buck, Kevin Robertson and Chelsea Sanders.
“When FFA started in 1928, they elected six national officers from across this nation,” said Mark McBride, Tennessee FFA Historic Preservation Committee chairman. “On the first team was a person by the name of Wallace Bryant - a Tennessee boy. That’s awesome. Guess what? From Lebanon.”
McBride said Wilson County’s connection to the national FFA has continued, noting Flatt’s place as a former national officer.
“You have a tremendous connection to the history of this organization,” he said. “Thank you for understanding how important this is for us.”
“We can’t say how excited we are having an entity like you,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “I don’t know that our area, right now, knows how big a deal this is, but it will be huge in days to come, and they will realize as time goes on.”
Hutto said other events could also be held at the center, which will also have an office for James E. Ward Ag Center director Quintin Smith.
Cutline 1 - Tennessee FFA President Erin Welch signs a lease agreement to make the James E. Ward Ag Center the future home of the Tennessee FFA Leadership Center/Archives and Museum, as Tennessee FFA Board chairman Steven Gass looks on. The pair is joined by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall and Ag Center director Quintin Smith.
Cutline 2 - James E. Ward Ag Center director Quintin Smith signs a lease agreement to make the James E. Ward Ag Center the future home of the Tennessee FFA Leadership Center/Archives and Museum. Other signees include Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Wilson County Clerk Jim Goodall, Tennessee FFA Board chairman Steven Gass and Tennessee FFA President Erin Welch.