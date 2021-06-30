The Tennessee Historical Commission approved funds for the Pickett Chapel ceiling restoration project, as well as three other projects for Lebanon that total just under $75,000.
The four projects are a part of 35 Federal Historic Preservation Fund grants totaling more than $929,000 awarded for historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state.
Grants approved for Lebanon include:
• $30,000 to work with Lebanon and the Wilson County Black History Committee to fund restoration of the barrel vault ceiling of the Pickett Chapel;
• $24,000 to update design guidelines for historic districts in the city;
• $12,000 to fund a GPR survey for the Rest Hills Cemetery and the historic Greenwood Cemetery;
• $8,940 to work with History Associates of Wilson County to fund restoration of the Fite Fessenden House.
All three buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Pickett Chapel was built by slaves in 1827 and was a worship center for slave owners and slaves together.
The Wilson County Black History Committee purchased the building in 2007 with hopes of restoring it and making it the home of the Roy Bailey African-American Museum and History Center.
Through public and private donations and other support, the Wilson County Black History Committee has raised more than $200,000 for the restoration.
Federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Historic Preservation Grant and 40 percent of project funds come from the grantee.
“This program is one of the main ways in which our office helps protect historic places and contribute to the preservation of the state’s heritage, Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre said in a news release. “We are pleased to offer this financial support and extend our congratulations to Tennessee’s HPF grant recipients.”
To donate to Pickett Chapel, and for more information, visit pickettchapel.org.