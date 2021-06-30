Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.