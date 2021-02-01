Parents should have an option for their children to attend school in-person during the pandemic, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said in an interview last week.
Sexton (R-Crossville) spoke to Main Street Media of Tennessee about the 112th General Assembly and topics that include education and gun rights.
Sexton spoke about the recently concluded legislative special session on education, which he called a success “for many reasons.”
The session addressed the impact of the pandemic on education, Sexton said. While math and reading proficiency have grown, the legislators had some concerns.
“For too long we’ve allowed less than one-third of our third-graders to be proficient in reading and math,” he said.
The General Assembly approved legislation to provide additional tutoring and after-school and summer programs over the next few years.
Parents should have an option for their children to attend schools in-person, Sexton said, adding that it is fine for schools to offer hybrid plans when temporary shut-downs are needed. Nor is he saying that school buildings need a certain percentage of students present every day, but parents need the option for in-person learning. Not every district is offering that.
When asked if the Legislature would require in-person learning, Sexton said that may not happen. He said the Legislature will address the issue, however.
Studies show that the COVID-19 infection rate at schools is less than 3 percent and that schools can be safe when they reopen for in-person instruction, using a hybrid model for a time if needed. Remote-only learning does not help students, he said.
The Legislature also addressed a more rigorous phonics reading system, Sexton said. Likely anyone over the age of 40 learned by using phonics.
Middle Tennessee growth
The legislature is working with legislators from Middle Tennessee to provide for growth and funding for schools, water, sewer and roads, Sexton said. Those get addressed in the budget anyway, but sometimes this does not provide enough funding for areas with very high growth, he said.
Extra Basic Education Program funding is given to school districts based on enrollment. If the enrollment hits a certain amount, the district gets extra BEP funding. He said it may not cover new buildings, but it helps with teacher pay, he said.
Vaccines
Sexton said that the state’s plan is flexible, which is good, but that one challenge is that the state learns how many doses it will receive only 48 hours in advance.
The two-shot requirement poses an expertise challenge, he said. Also, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are “stringent” on who can give the shots, which is a problem. The state is handling vaccinations well despite those challenges, he said.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job in how we’re vaccinating people,” he said.
Tennessee is one of the national leaders per-capita in giving vaccines, Sexton said. Also, the state has been flexible in offering the shots to people in health care centers, as well as people ages 75 and older and now to those 70 and older.
Those ages have the highest hospitalization and mortality rates, so by vaccinating them, the state will reduce the burden on hospitals.
Guns
The legislature was close to passing a bill last year on constitutional carry. Sexton said it is his opinion that law-abiding citizens should have their Constitutional right to carry.
“I think we can pass it,” he said.
Sexton said he believes this can pass this year by balancing it with tougher penalties for people who steal firearms from a car and felons who illegally carry a gun. They should go to jail for a long time, he said.