The City of Lebanon will receive loans totaling $5.7 million from the state to help pay for two projects to improve the city’s water infrastructure.
Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation commissioner David Salyers announced the loans on Monday.
Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said the loans would be repaid through water and sewer revenues. He said no general fund taxes would be used to repay the loans.
The $4.3 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan will help fund the city’s rehab project of sewer interceptors, which includes the replacement of 7,000 feet of the Blair Lane collection system. City officials said the project would bring an increase of 6.8 million gallons per day.
“Improving the capacity eliminates surcharging in the collection system, while also providing sufficient capacity to meet the projected future wastewater loadings in this fast-growing drainage basin,” Engineering Director Regina Santana said.
The loan is a 20-year term at 1.32 percent interest.
The $1.4 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan will help with the construction of a one-million-gallon water storage tank at Seay Hill.
The loan carries a 20-year term at 1.31 percent.